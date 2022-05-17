Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,519 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 497.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 304,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 33,008 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHG opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

