Lendingblock (LND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.19 Million

Lendingblock (LND) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $22,834.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lendingblock has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,082.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00105999 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,500,347 coins. The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

