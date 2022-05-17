Leslie Trigg Sells 909 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CEO Leslie Trigg sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $23,961.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leslie Trigg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $3,001,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Leslie Trigg sold 3,631 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $144,404.87.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Leslie Trigg sold 20,000 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $869,800.00.

NASDAQ:OM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.25. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.72.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

