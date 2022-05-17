Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,148 shares during the period. Linde makes up about 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.12% of Linde worth $206,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Linde by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Linde by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,812,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Linde by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $9.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $318.77. 1,385,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $312.06 and its 200 day moving average is $317.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 60.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.57.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

