Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 371 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $127.45 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.28 and a 52 week high of $258.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.87 and its 200 day moving average is $194.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.90.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

