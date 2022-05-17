Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 1,152 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

PHO stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.08 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

