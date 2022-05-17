Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 1,370 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,139 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 904.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $56.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.70%.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.85.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

