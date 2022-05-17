Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $1.78 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $16,547,000. Harbor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 150,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 19,078 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 22,362 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,581,000. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 106,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period.

Get T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF alerts:

TCHP stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.