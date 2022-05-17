Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Creative Planning increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.7% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.94.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $64.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.10 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

