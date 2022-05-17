Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 26 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,084,513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,146,092,000 after purchasing an additional 594,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $956.97.

Tesla stock opened at $747.36 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $546.98 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.29, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $937.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $977.87.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 24,779 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.34, for a total value of $21,541,375.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49 shares in the company, valued at $42,597.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 418,251 shares of company stock valued at $374,394,436 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

