Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 36 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,004 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $14,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $483.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.57 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $576.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.45.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $729.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.66.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

