Linscomb & Williams Inc. Takes $924,000 Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 35,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

IRT stock opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

