LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lowered LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.88. The stock had a trading volume of 842,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,430. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $123.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.74 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%. On average, equities analysts expect that LivePerson will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $30,014.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,441.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $27,544.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,052 shares of company stock worth $818,525 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth $11,342,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivePerson by 61.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in LivePerson by 164.2% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 561,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 348,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the first quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.