LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 24,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of LKQ by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

