LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Update

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the April 15th total of 175,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America in the first quarter worth $40,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. 6.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMFA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.20. 320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,928. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.94.

LM Funding America ( NASDAQ:LMFA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 448.54%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of LM Funding America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

LM Funding America, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

