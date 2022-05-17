Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.88

Shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 15154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

LYEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lyell Immunopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.16.

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 3,006.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 309.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,778,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 290.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after buying an additional 5,810,038 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter valued at about $26,745,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 351.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after buying an additional 1,471,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,217,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

