Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the April 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MGIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ MGIC traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,080. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a market cap of $865.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Magic Software Enterprises ( NASDAQ:MGIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.50 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Magic Software Enterprises’s payout ratio is 76.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 2,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 39,911 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 38,980 shares in the last quarter. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

