Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Receives $64.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.69.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.21. 1,923,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,472,440. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. Masco has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Masco by 551.3% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Masco by 28.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.