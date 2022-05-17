McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 616,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,357 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises approximately 5.5% of HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. HS Management Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of McDonald’s worth $207,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $241.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,155. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $245.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.74. The stock has a market cap of $178.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.81.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.