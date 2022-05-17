Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.00 million-$345.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $337.62 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.22. 4,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,857. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.00. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 18.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $6,740,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,081,000 after purchasing an additional 120,338 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,243,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 56,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

