Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Up 21.1%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 21.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 17,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 922,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.
MVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.
Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)
Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
