Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Stock Price Up 21.1%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 21.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 17,541 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 922,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

MVST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Microvast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Microvast by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

