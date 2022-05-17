Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives $23.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

MITK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 4,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a market cap of $409.79 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.27.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 33,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

