Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $5.79

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $5.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 103,017 shares changing hands.
MUFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- Walmart’s “Everyday Low Prices” Gets Burned By Inflation
- VMWare Inc: Strong Revenues and Excellent Potential
- Beware The Rebound In Home Depot
- Time to Ride These 3 Mid Cap Momentum Plays
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.