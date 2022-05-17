Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Gap Down to $5.79

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.79, but opened at $5.66. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group shares last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 103,017 shares changing hands.

MUFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.