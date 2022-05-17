Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Receives $56.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.33.

TAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

TAP traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $55.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 819.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 66,324 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 459,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

