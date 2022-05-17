Morgan Stanley Lowers KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Price Target to $5.00

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley to $5.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KORE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on KORE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

KORE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.92. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,106. KORE Group has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.99.

KORE Group ( NYSE:KORE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that KORE Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KORE. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KORE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KORE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,006,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

