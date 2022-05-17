Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 161,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 239,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 18,129 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 508,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. 323,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,549,228. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.45. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

