Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Twilio by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.76.

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 6,768 shares of company stock worth $1,107,927 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $99.82. 75,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,780,089. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.03 and a 200-day moving average of $201.01. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

