Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Short Interest Update

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,730,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the April 15th total of 19,190,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,098,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,754. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.66. Mplx has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.58.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 26.83%. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 95.27%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Mplx by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mplx by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

