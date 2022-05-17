Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0234 on Major Exchanges

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $58.83 million and approximately $840,129.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nestree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,607.07 or 1.00033118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00038317 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015626 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001392 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00248067 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,513,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

