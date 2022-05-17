Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Cap of $854.43 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00003195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $854.43 million and approximately $18.78 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.82 or 0.00508381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00036217 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,247.67 or 1.74847327 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008857 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 878,150,107 coins and its circulating supply is 878,149,508 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.