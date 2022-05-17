Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,960 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,264,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,326 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 182,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $344,639.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 25th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

Shares of Newmont stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $65.33. The stock had a trading volume of 174,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.