Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.78.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NLSN traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,567,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592,955. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nielsen will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nielsen news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc acquired 10,510,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,672,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,021,000 after acquiring an additional 163,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,549,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $587,010,000 after acquiring an additional 247,292 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 178.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,873,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,814,521 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317,439 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

