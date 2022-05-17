NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,703,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $617,273,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 50,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 21,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.94. The company has a market cap of $177.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.52.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

