Norinchukin Bank The Lowers Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 36.0% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Shares of NTRS opened at $103.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average of $117.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

