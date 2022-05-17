nOS (NOS) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,230.00

nOS (NOS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 17th. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. During the last week, nOS has traded flat against the US dollar. nOS has a market capitalization of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.93 or 0.00514772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,380.15 or 1.84008875 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000233 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The official website for nOS is nos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

