NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NOV by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in NOV by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in NOV by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,528,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $363,337,000 after buying an additional 150,805 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 1st quarter valued at about $703,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.90. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $24.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NOV’s payout ratio is -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

