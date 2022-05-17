Nwam LLC Has $1.47 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $489.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $511.42 and its 200 day moving average is $485.09. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $383.12 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia acquired 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.17.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

