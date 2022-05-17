Nwam LLC Purchases 5,188 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FREL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 51.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 67,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $28.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

