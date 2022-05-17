Nwam LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,173,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $58.77 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.58.

