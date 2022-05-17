Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after acquiring an additional 190,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,068,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,895,000 after acquiring an additional 191,822 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 200.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 506,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,083,000 after acquiring an additional 337,744 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.