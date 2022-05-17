Nwam LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 967.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 37,791.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,048,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,669,000. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 29.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 67,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,259 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of IXG opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.10 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.46.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.