Nwam LLC Sells 258 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $113.29 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $105.39 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

