Nwam LLC Sells 2,863 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,863 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $32.21 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.33.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

