NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Up 30.6% in April

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the April 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI traded up $8.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,905,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.00. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.75 and a 1 year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

