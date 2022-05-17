Orbit Chain Price Down 24.3% Over Last Week (ORC)

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. Orbit Chain has a total market cap of $77.30 million and $999,193.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,189.58 or 1.00015485 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00104833 BTC.

Orbit Chain Coin Profile

Orbit Chain (CRYPTO:ORC) is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 975,387,820 coins and its circulating supply is 603,482,249 coins. The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Orbit Chain

