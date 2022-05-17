ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the April 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dominic Piscitelli purchased 60,000 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 747,773 shares of company stock valued at $2,926,880. 24.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regents of The University of California bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $14,701,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORIC. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,507. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.39.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

