Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Update

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,200 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the April 15th total of 195,300 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,807. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $25.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $265.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner bought 2,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Orrstown Financial Services (Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.