PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

PD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James raised PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,742.89. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 298,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,435,992.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,174 shares of company stock worth $6,591,036. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.34. 1,156,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,177. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The business had revenue of $78.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

