Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after purchasing an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,222,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,153 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,713,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after purchasing an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter.

VSS opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $142.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

