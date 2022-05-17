Parkwood LLC Boosts Stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KOD. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 53.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8,472.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.11. 1,177,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,235,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.98. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.23.

Kodiak Sciences ( NASDAQ:KOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

In related news, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.56 per share, for a total transaction of $16,368,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

